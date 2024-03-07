Perfect Packers Safety Target Just Got Released
The perfect player to lead the Green Bay Packers' safety group in 2024 just got released by his team.
The Green Bay Packers know they have a pressing need at safety this offseason. However, the team has multiple paths to upgrading at that position, with several big names hitting the market recently and the draft capital to pursue a trade.
Now it turns out one ideal trade target just got even easier to acquire.
The Denver Broncos decided to release safety Justin Simmons on Thursday. Parting with the very productive veteran is purely a financial choice as the Broncos enter a rebuild that'll center on youth.
Denver's loss could be a massive game for Green Bay. Simmons is the perfect kind of win-now player who would elevate this secondary immediately and turn an area of weakness into a potential strength.
Simmons is in the middle of an incredible stretch of consistently great play. He's earned a Pro Bowl or All-Pro nod in every season since 2019 while racking up a staggering 23 interceptions, 51 passes defended and five forced fumbles during this time.
The former third-rounder isn't just a ballhawk, though. He provides a super reliable last line of defense, as evidenced by his 297 solo tackles since 2019 as well. Considering how tackling problems hurt the Packers this season, and especially in the playoffs, that just elevates Simmons' value to this squad.
The latest safety developments on the open market put Green Bay in a fantastic spot to address this position. Simmons joins other big names like Jamal Adams, Jordan Poyer and Quandre Diggs who were recently released. There's also the likes of Xavier McKinney and Kyle Dugger set to test free agency,
While the Packers have their options, Simmons stands above the rest considering his résumé. He's showing no signs of slowing down and entering his age-31 season, he surely wants to play for a contender to chase an elusive Super Bowl ring.
Currently sitting No. 10 in odds to win the Lombardi Trophy next season, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, Green Bay presents Simmons with that opportunity. Adding the veteran to this young core would even reinforce the green and gold as legit championship threats.
This pairing is a match made in football heaven. Now it's on Brian Gutekunst to make it happen.
