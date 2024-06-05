Packers Set Target Date for Jordan Love Extension
The Green Bay Packers have a great foundation of young players that are rolling into 2024. Green Bay handed over the reins over to Jordan Love in 2023 after trading Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets and he showcased what he's capable of.
The Packers went 9-8, making the playoffs in the NFC, and made it to the Divisional Round before narrowly falling to the San Francisco 49ers 24-21.
Before the season even started, the Packers and Love agreed to a one-year, $13.5 million extension. Now both sides want to lock in a big-time extension in the near future and GM Brian Gutekunst gave a timeline.
Packers and Jordan Love Want An Extension Before Training Camp
Gutekunst was a guest on the "97.3 The Game" radio show and provided some insight into the contract talks between the Packers and Love.
""Both parties want the same thing. We'd like to get this done before training camp for sure.""- Brian Gutekunst
The Packers officially start training camp on Monday, July 22. Rookies arrive on Wednesday, July 17, while veterans must be there on Sunday, July 21.
That gives Green Bay about six weeks to hammer out a new deal as both sides want to get this done.
Last season, Love ranked seventh in the passing yards (4,159), second in passing touchdowns (32), and ninth in QBR (62.1).
Those are superb numbers for a one-year starter, especially after sitting on the bench for two seasons.
This offseason, Jared Goff signed a four-year, $212 million extension with a whopping $170 million guaranteed. Meanwhile, Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons inked a four-year, $180 million deal with $100 million guaranteed.
Love's new deal may fall somewhere in between these two but locking down your quarterback is an ultra-important step and the Packers are heading towards that.
More Packers news and rumors: