Packers Reveal Start Date for 2024 Training Camp
Now in the month of June, the Green Bay Packers are one step closer to the start of the 2024 season. Green Bay's OTA program is set to wrap up this week, followed by mandatory minicamp from the 11th through 13th.
Training camp then follows as the first official stage of the preseason, but fans were in the dark on when these workouts would begin, other than it being some time in late July or early August.
However, Packers president Mark Murphy has finally set a date for the start of camp.
In a new interview with Green Bay's official website, Murphy revealed training camp will begin on Monday, July 22. Rookies are set to arrive by July 17, while veterans need to report by July 21. That first practice will take place at 10:30 a.m. CT ahead of the annual shareholders meeting, which is slated for 3 p.m. CT that same day.
It's great to finally have a specific date, as fans and players alike can now start to make plans for this year's camp.
The Packers will only have about a month between the end of minicamp and the start of training camp, providing members of the team a final stretch of time to prepare for the upcoming year in whatever capacity they deem is best. That could include some extra workouts or even rest, depending on each respective player's current standing on the depth chart.
Meanwhile, announcing the training camp start date also sets a return goal for Green Bay's contributors who are currently injured. A few Packers are nursing ailments and been unable to participate in OTAs, such as Tucker Kraft and Zack Tom, who've both suffered torn pectoral muscles since the end of the 2023 campaign.
With Green Bay's first preseason tilt set for Aug. 10 as well, real football will be here quicker than cheeseheads think.
