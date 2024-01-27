Packers Secure an Anchor Along the Offensive Line in Mel Kiper's First Mock Draft
Mel Kiper Jr. has the Green Packers bringing in offensive line help in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Green Bay Packers fanbase heads into the 2024 season feeling good about the direction of their ballclub. Rolling into 2023, there was some uncertainty surrounding the Packers. Green Bay shipped out Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets and handed over the starting job to Jordan Love.
Despite all the changes, things went well in Titletown. The Packers went 9-8 and made the postseason before being eliminated by the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round.
There will be plenty of optimism around Green Bay over the next few months as they own the No. 25 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. ESPN's NFL Draft Expert Mel Kiper Jr. has the Packers adding some talent to the trenches.
NFL Mock Draft: Kiper Has Green Bay Selecting OT Kingsley Suamataia
In Kiper's first mock draft on ESPN+ (subscription needed), he has the Packers picking offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia from BYU.
Despite all the offensive success the Packers achieved this season, they could use some help along the offensive line.
David Bakhtiari was an anchor upfront and protected the quarterback's blind side for years before getting smashed with the injury bug. He's started just 25 games over the past four seasons due to knee injuries. Green Bay can't count on him going forward.
Suamataia would give the Packers a versatile and powerful force. The 6-foot-6 tackle has a thick frame with long arms that allow him to get his hands on defenders with ease. He has good finesse in pass protection and possesses the quickness to move in the run game. Additionally, he notched 12 starts at right tackle and 11 at left tackle over the past two seasons at BYU.
The potential addition of Suamataia along the offensive line would give Green Bay their tackle of the future and help solidify the trenches.
