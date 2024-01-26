4 Packers Fans Will Be Happy to See Leave in Free Agency
The Green Bay Packers have some tough choices to make in free agency, but they shouldn't mind parting ways with some of their players.
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers are in a really good position for 2024 to repeat the success they enjoyed last year thanks to their young talented roster that should take a step forward next season. However, their cap situation is rather tricky as they are $29 million over the salary cap to start the regular season.
This will make bringing the same roster impossible. They are going to have to make some tough decisions in the offseason, especially when it comes to the 14 impending free agents they have on the roster.
If the Packers have to part ways with some of their free agents, it will certainly hurt. Yet, for some, it's probably best for both sides. Here are who the Packers should be okay saying goodbye to.
1. A.J. Dillon, RB
In his end-of-the-season presser, head coach Matt LaFleur said he would like A.J. Dillon to re-sign with the team. However, after seeing what happened in the postseason, that would be hard to justify.
Aaron Jones showed some signs of decline throughout the season, opening up the possibility of Dillon taking over as RB1 in 2024. However, we have seen no indication from Dillon that he is ready for a larger workload despite having had plenty of opportunities in his four years in Green Bay.
Plus, Jones showed he has plenty of gas left in the tank with his explosion in the playoffs. He still has more playmaking juice than Dillon. This makes giving Dillon, who is more of a complementary back than anything else, a contract extension far less palatable.
Dillon had 3.4 rushing yards per carry in 2023, the lowest among the running backs on the team. He still has some talent but unless he comes with a one-year, "prove it" sort of deal, he is likely better suited for another team.