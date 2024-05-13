Packers Rookie Suddenly Lands on Retired List After Draft
It's been an eventful and jam-packed offseason for the Green Bay Packers. The Packers were able to add some nice playmakers during free agency and that continued in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Packers ended up drafting 11 total players and also signing eight undrafted free agents. They held their rookie minicamps from May 3-4, as they got their first glimpse at the rookies.
OTAs are next on the schedule for the Packers, beginning on May 20. Unfortunately, one of their rookies landed on the reserve/retired list.
Packers News: OL Trente Jones Placed on Retired List
Per Matt Schneidman of the Athletic, the Packers have decided to put undrafted free agent OL Trente Jones on the reserve/retired list.
To take his roster spot, Green Bay claimed DL Spencer Waege from the San Francisco 49ers.
Jones, who went to the University of Michigan, signed with the Packers on April 30. The Georgia native has experience at both tackle spots from his collegiate career but never was a consistent starter for the Wolverines.
Across the past three seasons, Jones started 13 games total for Michigan. In 2022, he recorded 395 offensive snaps, then notched 335 offensive snaps last season.
NFL.com's Lance Zierlein described Jones as 'highly athletic, with the ability to bend and drive opponents off the spot'.
He was projected to jump into guard at the next level but Jones being placed on the retired/reserve list seemingly ends his NFL career.
Although all details haven't been revealed, it looks like the 23-year-old won't be a part of the Packers roster in 2024.
