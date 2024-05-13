Ex-Packer Sticking in NFC After Brief Stint With Bears
The 2024 NFL season is over three months away and teams will use this time to sharpen their tools for an intense upcoming campaign.
The Packers had a really young roster and ended last season on a positive note. They now used this offseason to supplement the team in 2024.
With the first wave of free agency and the NFL Draft officially done, the remaining free agents are still looking to find a new home.
A former Green Bay Packer just inked a deal to stay in the NFC for 2024.
Packers News: Lucas Patrick Signed with the New Orleans Saints
Per Nick Underhill of NofNetwork, the Saints are signing OL Lucas Patrick to a one-year deal. Patrick was in Chicago, playing with the Bears from 2022-2023, and started 20 games.
The 30-year-old came into the league as an undrafted free agent in 2016 out of Duke, where he signed with the Green Bay Packers. During his tenure in Green Bay, Patrick was a key reserve before taking over as a starter in his final two years. He started 34 career games for the Packers, logging a 57.2 PFF grade in his final season in 2021.
Patrick has the versatility to play either center or guard. He's a tough and stout player along the interior. In 2023, he logged a career-high 953 snaps at center for the Bears.
He now gets the chance to latch onto a roster for next season.
In 2024, the Saints travel to Lambeau Field to take on the Packers, so Patrick will be back where his career began later this season.
