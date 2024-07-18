Packers Rookie Suddenly Has Another Football Opportunity
The Green Bay Packers are ready for the 2024 season. After making a statement last season, they will be looking to take that next step.
The Packers have a very young but talented roster. They are led by Jordan Love, who looked like the next franchise quarterback under center in 2023.
This offseason, GM Brian Gutekunst made an emphasis to continue supplementing the roster. They made some splashes in free agency before making some quality additions in the NFL Draft.
The Packers drafted 11 total players before adding eight undrafted free agents.
Now one of these rookies has another football opportunity that came his way.
Packers News: OT Donovan Jennings Selected in UFL Draft
The 2024 UFL Draft took place on July 17, when the San Antonio Brahmas selected OT Donovan Jennings in the third round.
Jennings was signed as an undrafted free agent back in April. He played his college ball at USF and was a consistent contributor.
He set a school record with 55 career appearances and made 45 career starts. The 24-year-old will look to stick onto the 53-man roster or practice squad this summer. If he fails to do so, he can play for Brahmas when the season kicks off in the spring.
Jennings is going to have an uphill climb to make the team. He and all the other rookies reported to the facility on Wednesday. The first practice will be on July 22 at Ray Nitschke Field. That's where Jennings can begin making a name for himself.
If he doesn't do that, Jennings has a fallback option available.
