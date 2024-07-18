5 Packers Hit Injured List as Camp Gets Underway
We finally made it Packer fans! Football is in the air as training camp around the league is beginning to kick off.
Green Bay has a terrific young nucleus of players ready to take another step this season. In 2023, the Packers shocked many people around the league.
They finished the season 9-8 before doing some damage in the playoffs. Eventually, they were sent home in the Divisional Round by the San Francisco 49ers.
Now heading into 2024, the pressure will be on from the start but head coach Matt LaFleur will have his guys ready to go.
On Wednesday, rookies, quarterbacks, and injured players reported to camp. The remaining vets will join them on July 21.
The first practice will be on July 22 at Ray Nitschke Field but five players are on the injured list already.
Packers News: Green Bay Has Five Players on Injured List
The latest updates around the league for Wednesday were posted on NFL.com. There you can see the Packers have placed wide receiver Alex McGough, tight end Tucker Kraft, offensive tackles Donovan Jennings, and Zach Tom on the physically unable to perform list. They also have defensive back Kitan Oladapo on the non-football injury list.
However, there is no reason to panic just yet. The first preseason game doesn't take place until Aug. 10 against the Cleveland Browns. Ideally, you want guys to get reps during training camp but this is the time to be precautious.
There's no reason to force anyone on the field with lingering knicks or bruises. Tom is the only starter on this list. He's been rehabbing a torn pectoral muscle that he suffered lifting at the facility in April but isn't ready for contact yet.
He's someone to keep an eye on as he started all 19 games including the playoffs at right tackle in 2023 for Green Bay.
