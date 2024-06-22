Packers Rookie Reacts to Disrespect From 'Madden 25' Trailer
The Green Bay Packers are one of the most intriguing teams in the league heading into the 2024 season. After putting teams on notice last year, they continued to add more difference-makers this offseason.
They added proven NFL players in Josh Jacobs and Xavier McKinney during free agency. Brian Gutekunst continued to add talent to the team in the 2024 NFL Draft, selecting 11 players.
One of the guys was Georgia safety Javon Bullard, who was nabbed with the 58th pick in the second round.
Bullard was included in the trailer of 'Madden 25' but it wasn't in the best light. He then went on X to comment on it.
Packers News: Javon Bullard Responses To His Appearance in the Madden 25 Trailer
On June 20, EA Sports released the official trailer of 'Madden 25' and Bullard was seen being juked out by Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson a few seconds into the video.
Bullard then went on X and said, "Damn I get juked out on the first play".
We all know this is just a video game but it's funny that EA Sports decided to make this Bullard's first look in the game.
No defender wants to be seen getting mixed by an offensive player, even if it's not real.
The best part about this for Green Bay fans is this isn't reality. Bullard is an athletic defender who has quick feet in coverage with the physicality to come into the box and be a reliable tackler.
In three years at Georgia, Bullard finished with 114 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and four interceptions.
He now is looking to bring that energy to a reshaped safety room for the Packers. And he certainly wants to look better than he was portrayed in the Madden trailer.
