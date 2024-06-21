Bold Projected Trade Gives Packers' Rival Best WR Duo in NFL
The 2024 NFC North crown will be going through Detroit or Green Bay. Those are the clear-cut two best teams in the division with Jordan Love and Jared Goff at the helm.
The Lions went 12-5 in 2023 and won the division for the first time since 1993. Meanwhile, the Packers went 9-8 and secured a playoff spot.
Both organizations lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the postseason and are looking to redeem themselves in 2024.
With the quiet portion of the summer here now, this is time for speculation and hypothetical moves.
Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report dropped a piece discussing some way too early predictions for the 2024 trade deadline.
In this article, he talked about the Detroit Lions being an emerging Super Bowl contender. They are right on the brink of taking that next step but could use one more explosive playmaker.
Gagnon suggests that the Lions should make a move for either Cleveland's Amari Cooper or Cincinnati's Tee Higgins.
Both playmakers are seeking big-time extensions, and the Lions have more than enough money to get that done, as they currently own the second most available cap space in the league.
A WR combo featuring Amon-Ra St.Brown with either Cooper or Higgins would form one of the best duos in the NFL.
Cooper is a decisive route runner with sticky hands on all three levels on the field. In his career, the 30-year-old has notched 667 receptions (1078 targets) for 9,486 receiving yards, and 60 touchdowns, including seven seasons with 1,000-plus receiving yards.
As for Higgins, the Clemson product is a deep threat who excels in contested catch situations. He has reeled in 257 passes (403 targets) with 3,684 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns.
Adding either one of those pass catchers with St. Brown would be dangerous for all other teams in the NFL.
In 2023, the Lions ranked third in total offense (394.8), second in passing offense (258.9), and fifth in points per game (27.1). Detroit snagging either Cooper or Higgins wouldn't make anyone in Green Bay happy that's for certain.
