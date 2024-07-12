6 Packers Whose Stock Has Fallen Ahead of Training Camp
2. Jordan Morgan, Offensive Line
It might be a bit much to say the Packers are being "experimental" with rookie first-round pick Jordan Morgan, but they are certainly working to find the best starting five possible and Morgan seems to be a chess piece they are comfortable moving around.
Morgan, a left tackle at Arizona, has been moving all around already this offseason according to The Packers Wire:
"At rookie minicamp, Morgan played mostly left tackle. During last week’s open OTA practice, Morgan got reps at both left and right tackle, likely as a result of starter Zach Tom being out with a torn pectoral injury. On Wednesday, Morgan slid inside to left guard during team drills to fill in for starter Elgton Jenkins, who had a preplanned absence."- Zach Kruse
It's no wonder that Packers head coach Matt LaFleur stated that Morgan's "head is spinning" at OTAs. The Packers aren't just asking him to step in and fill a role on their offensive line -- they want him to be capable of playing three or four spots right away.
Versatility is coveted among the Packers' front office and coaching staff, especially when it comes to the offensive line. We've seen them shuffle personnel there in recent years and Morgan, even as a 1st-round pick at offensive tackle, would be no exception.
As the Packers prepare for the regular season, finding the best possible starting five on the offensive line is imperative. And unfortunately, it's going to require their top draft choice to drink through the proverbial firehose. We'll see how much Morgan's head is spinning when training camp rolls around and the pads come on.
As clarity comes to the vision, Morgan might settle in quickly.