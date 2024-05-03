Packers Give Early Hint at Jordan Morgan's Position For Rookie Season
The Green Bay Packers are getting their first look at the rookies.
After months of scouting, interviewing, and discussing prospects, teams finally get to have their players in the facilities. The Green Bay Packers selected 11 total players in the 2024 NFL Draft and opened rookie minicamps on May 3.
This gives organizations and fans their first glimpse at the new additions to the squad. The Packers nabbed Arizona OL Jordan Morgan with the 25th overall pick and he dropped a nugget on where he's taken his first snaps with the team.
Packers News: Jordan Morgan Took First Snaps at LT
Morgan took some time to speak with the media after Day 1 of rookie minicamp. Head coach Matt LaFleur put Morgan out at left tackle and the 22-year said "I’m trying to show I’m a true left tackle and show I can be out there on the edge and protect the quarterback."
This could be music to Packer fans ears. Having an anchor at tackle completely transforms your offense. We know it's early but it's good to hear that Morgan is already taking snaps at left tackle.
Many draft experts believed Morgan would kick in to guard at the next level but over his three seasons at The University of Arizona, he played left tackle.
Morgan is very balanced in his pass sets and looks very comfortable when he moves.
Rasheed Walker was the Packers' left tackle in 2023 but Morgan will be giving him a run for his money. Last season, the Arizona native notched 477 pass block snaps, allowing just two sacks and one QB hit.
He has the tools that can translate to the next level and LaFleur wasted no time seeing how he looks at left tackle.
