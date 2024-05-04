Packers Rookie Defender Makes Hilarious Comment on Jaire Alexander
Green Bay's Kalen King made a funny comment regarding his new teammate Jaire Alexander.
The Green Bay Packers were one of the most active teams this offseason. They added two big-time free agents Josh Jacobs and Xavier McKinney.
They continued to supplement the roster in the 2024 NFL Draft as they owned 11 total selections. Green Bay added a nice mix of offensive and defensive pieces.
The Packers' last pick was CB Kalen King with the No. 255 overall pick. Many draft experts thought King was a fifth or sixth-round prospect but he ultimately fell to the seventh round.
Green Bay opened up rookie minicamps on May 3 and the Michigan native spoke to the media after practice. In that session, King made a hilarious comment about his current teammate Jaire Alexander.
Packers News: Kalen King Says Jaire Alexander Is A Dog
King was talking about Alexander's mindset when he takes the field and he said, "He just approaches everything like a dog. He's just a dog. I like dogs."
That's such a funny comment but it highlights that Alexander is hungry on the football field. King also sees similarities in their games.
He stated, "I feel like he's just like me. We are not the biggest corners but we play much bigger than what we appear. And he just got that killer mindset. Tenacity."
King (5'11, 191 pounds) and Alexander (5'11, 196 pounds) have similar measurables and play styles.
Alexander has stepped into the league and been one of the top CBs. As for King, in college, he showcased his top-notch ball skills (18 pass breakups in 2022) but took a step back in 2023.
Now he has the chance to develop in Green Bay and learn from someone he believes has similarities on the gridiron.
