Packers Reveal Joint Practices With Two AFC Teams
The 2024 season is slated to start in a little over three months. One of the most exciting teams heading into next season is the Green Bay Packers.
The Packers made some quality additions over the offseason, headlined by Josh Jacobs and Xavier McKinney. They just kicked off OTAs on May 20, giving the team its first glimpse of the entire roster together.
OTAs are 7 on 7 or 11 on 11 with no pads but the pads come on in late July when training camp gets started.
Green Bay's training camp officially starts on July 26 and they will reportedly have two joint practices with AFC teams in August.
Packers News: Green Bay Has Joint Practices With the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens
Head coach Matt LaFleur has confirmed that the Packers will have joint practices with the Denver Broncos and the Baltimore Ravens in August.
The Packers will travel to Denver to practice against the Broncos ahead of their preseason tilt on Aug. 18. Meanwhile, Green Bay will host the Ravens to close the preseason on Aug. 24 at Lambeau Field. These two teams will have a joint practice in Wisconsin the week leading up to the game.
LaFleur also revealed that the Packers will only be practicing against both teams once to reduce the potential of fighting that typically happens on the second day.
Joint practices aren't new for Green Bay under LaFleur. They've had joint practices in four of the past five years and the only reason they didn't have one in 2020 was due to COVID.
Training camp is a long process so players are always eager to hit players wearing different colors. It's also good to get some reps against other teams during the hot month of August.
This will also give the Packers the chance to test themselves against teams on different ends of the contending spectrum. The Packers have the 10th-best odds to win the Super Bowl (+1900 on FanDuel Sportsbook) this seaon while the Ravens rank third (+950) and the Broncos are tied for 29th (+15000).
