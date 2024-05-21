Packers Provide Updates on 3 Injured Players Missing Start of OTAs
The Green Bay Packers officially kicked off their OTA workouts on Tuesday, bringing them one step closer to the 2024 season. Unfortunately, a few players weren't able to participate, with offensive lineman Zak Tom, tight end Tucker Kraft and running back Josh Jacobs among those working off to the side in the rehab group.
After practice, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur discussed the ailments plaguing each one of that trio.
LaFleur told local reporters Tom and Kraft are both sidelined by pectoral injuries, though they're expected to be back when training camp starts later this summer.
Meanwhile, Jacobs was out with a hamstring injury. LaFleur did downplay the issue, noting Jacobs is "on the mend" and expected back "pretty shortly."
Obviously none of these updates are ideal, even if the injuries themselves don't sound drastic as of yet. These are all players at key positions, and with several major changes across the depth chart, it's important for Green Bay to build chemistry now while it eyes a deeper playoff run in 2024.
Tom missing time while the Packers' offensive line has seen several notable departures hurts. Kraft, of course, is a key part of the tight end rotation. And Jacobs is right at the start of his tenure with the team, so he could use as much on-field work with his new teammates as possible.
On the bright side, none of these guys are in danger of making their issues any worse. The team is being very careful with their returns, which is great to see.
Hopefully the extra time off helps each guy be 100% ready for the start of training camp, if not sooner.
