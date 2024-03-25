Packers Reportedly Working on Extension for Key Defender
Reports have come out that the Green Bay Packers are looking to extend a key member on defense.
The Green Bay Packers have been one of the most active teams throughout the offseason. They inked RB Josh Jacobs and safety Xavier McKinney in free agency to get some more quality players in the building.
In addition, they are trying to extend players in the locker room who have been great for them. Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel indicates that Green Bay will try to extend defensive tackle Kenny Clark.
Green Bay: Packers Are Looking to Extend Kenny Clark
Clark has been in Titletown since being selected in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft. The former UCLA standout is the total package upfront. He has the strength, awareness, and quickness to be disruptive in the backfield.
In his eight-year career, Clark finished with 379 total tackles, 47 tackles for loss, and 34 sacks. Additionally, the 28-year-old is coming off a career-best 7.5 sacks.
Clark heads into the final year of a four-year, $70 million deal that he signed in 2020 so it makes sense why the Packers want to keep him around.
Green Bay has Rashan Gary and Clark as the two anchors along the defensive front. Clark does damage in the middle of the line with Gary screaming off the edge.
The Packers have nailed their offseason moves and are looking to extend to Clark ahead of the season to improve their chances of winning the Super Bowl. Per FanDuel Sportsbook, Green Bay has the ninth-best odds, at +2200, to win the title in 2024.
