Jordan Love Makes Bold Statement About Packers Super Bowl Chances Next Season
Jordan Love is confident in the Green Bay Packers for the 2024 season.
The Green Bay Packers ended the 2023 season on a high note. They had the youngest roster in the league but still managed to make it to the Divisional Round of the playoffs.
QB Jordan Love also stepped up and showed he's a legit franchise signal-caller under center. The Packers made some big-time additions this offseason, signing RB Josh Jacobs and safety Xavier McKinney as they look to take the next step.
Players and people around the organization are confident heading into the 2024 campaign. They believe they can be one of the best teams in the league and compete for a championship.
Love appeared on "The Pivot Podcast" and gave some insight into the belief within Green Bay's organization.
"The organization believes it’s a perfect time to have a chance to win a Super Bowl this year. Those conversations we had after that 49ers game were man like, work harder, try and find ways to get better — because next year we’re gonna do it."- Jordan Love on the Packers
Jordan Love and Packers Believe They Can Compete for a Super Bowl in 2024
The belief that is coming from the Packers facilities is how you need to think to succeed in the NFL. The Packers may be young but they have talent throughout the roster.
They had a strong free agency and have a chance to add more talent in next month's NFL Draft.
With the emergence of Love in 2023 and the young playmakers on the team having another year under their belt, the Packers certainly have the opportunity to be one of the best clubs in the league.
The Packers need to continue nailing their moves to improve their chances of winning the Super Bowl. Per FanDuel Sportsbook, Green Bay has the ninth-best odds, at +2200, to win the title in 2024.
