7 Packers in the Spotlight in Week 3 vs. Titans
The Green Bay Packers are hoping to build some momentum in Week 3 as they head to Tennessee to take on the Titans.
Coming off a hard-fought victory over the Indianapolis Colts, the Packers face a new set of challenges, particularly from a Titans defense that has been among the best in the league despite their 0-2 start.
For the Packers to have any chance at success, all eyes will be on their offensive line—especially center Josh Myers.
Through the first two weeks, Myers has struggled mightily. Despite some standout play from Elgton Jenkins and Zach Tom on either side of him, Myers has been one of the weaker links, and the Titans' defense is primed to exploit that.
Tennessee's interior defensive line is no joke. With big bodies like Jeffery Simmons and T'Vondre Sweat clogging up the middle, the Titans can disrupt a team's run game and collapse the pocket with ease. For Green Bay, who will be leaning heavily on the run game with Malik Willis likely under center again, the performance of their center is going to be critical.
Myers has struggled to diagnose defensive schemes quickly enough, which has led to a slow start both in run blocking and pass protection. If the Packers want any chance of creating offensive rhythm, it will start with Myers being able to hold his own and execute in the middle of the line. The Titans' defense won't give Green Bay many opportunities, so clean snaps and smart line calls will be crucial if the Packers hope to notch a second straight win.