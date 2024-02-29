Packers Continue to Hint at Big Veteran Trade This Offseason
The Green Bay Packers continue to hint at making a big trade splash during the 2024 offseason.
With key Green Bay Packers decision-makers at this week's NFL Scouting Combine, fans are receiving some key insight on the team's plans for this offseason. GM Brian Gutekunst has covered a variety of topics with reporters on the scene, from Green Bay's shaky kicking situation to possible draft plans.
Now, in a new one-on-one video, Gutekunst has added to the trade buzz involving the Packers.
When asked about the team owning five picks in the top 100, Gutekunst admitted it gives the front office incredible flexibility. He said they could use some of those selections to "move around within the draft," or target "veteran players that are available."
These comments are very similar to the ones he made at his end-of-the-year press conference, which again mentioned potentially going after an experienced talent by packaging some of those picks.
Cheeseheads know the Packers' GM is always open for business on the trade front, which opens up a number of possibilities with a ton of draft capital at hand.
Green Bay has done a terrific job in the draft at adding young players who can make a sizable impact right away, and we saw the potential of this budding core in 2023. Now is the time to be aggressive, though, given it's clear this team has pieces that can help them win a Super Bowl.
Considering the Packers were the youngest team in the postseason, adding a high-level veteran to the mix is one way to boost their ceiling. They'll certainly have options in free agency, but a trade opens up their amount of choices significantly. Teams who haven't been as successful in the draft may be swayed to part with a productive vet if they can snag several top-100 selections in exchange.
Green Bay is in prime position to improve this roster this offseason no matter which route the front office goes with its picks, which is one big reason to be excited about the 2024 campaign.
