Packers Re-Signing Specialist Before Free Agency Opens
The Green Bay Packers have kept a key member of their special team unit in town for 2024.
It's that time of the year for eager football fans. Free agency is set to open up as the legal tampering period begins on Mar. 11 at Noon ET. Before things kicked off, the Packers decided to retain a valuable member of the special teams unit.
According to ESPN's Rob Demovsky, Green Bay has re-signed tight end Tyler Davis.
Packers News: Tyler Davis is headed back to Green Bay in 2024
Davis tore his ACL in 2023 which forced him to miss the entire campaign. The Georgia Tech product is known for being a menace on special teams and consistently making a positive impact. He doesn't do much as a pass-catcher but excels in his role.
This signing comes one day after the Packers parted ways with LB De'Vondre Campbell. Green Bay is now expected to be more than $20 million under the $255.4 million salary cap when the new league year begins.
With the way Green Bay ended the 2023 campaign, there is a lot of confidence rolling into 2024. Jordan Love solidified himself as the franchise signal caller going forward so now it's about improving the rest of the team. GM Brian Gutekunst is now tasked with finding quality talent.
Heading into a pivotal offseason, the Packers need to ace their moves to improve their chances of winning the division. Per FanDuel Sportsbook, Green Bay is +220 underdogs to win the NFC North. If you want to take lock-in of these odds, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and claim your sign-up bonus.
More Packers news and rumors:
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.