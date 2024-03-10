Packers Releasing Key Vet to Clear Cap Space for Free Agency
The Green Bay Packers will free up some more cap space with the release of De'Vondre Campbell.
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers will try to make some moves in free agency as they want to address the safety spot and potentially the running back room. However, the Packers don’t have a lot of wiggle room as they only have $13 million in cap space.
With that in mind, Green Bay is set to make a significant roster move ahead of the new league year on Wednesday, which should open up some additional space to help make the necessary upgrades to the roster for the 2024 season.
Packers Rumors: Green Bay Set to Release De’Vondre Campbell
Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel wrote on Sunday that veteran inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell will be released by the Packers on Wednesday. Silverstein adds that the 31-year-old linebacker will be given a Jun. 1 designation, freeing up a large chunk of cap space.
Green Bay should gain $10.57 million in cap space with the release of Campbell as the team is looking to find another young linebacker to pair with Quay Walker.
The 6-foot-3 linebacker has missed 10 games over the last two seasons due to various injuries after an outstanding 2021 season where he was named first-team All-Pro.
This past season with the Pakcers, Campbell recorded 75 combined tackles, three tackles for loss, and two quarterback hits in 11 games. He also posted a 72 completion percentage allowed on targets, a 111.2 pass rating allowed when targeted (career-high), and gave up one receiving touchdown.
The veteran linebacker will likely find a new home this offseason as teams are looking for depth. As for the Packers, an extra $10-plus million in cap space will help them in their quest to add playmakers to defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley’s unit.
More Packers news and analysis: