Packers Provide Huge Update on Offseason Jordan Love Extension
Brian Gutekunst hints at Green Bay giving Jordan Love an extension this offseason.
The Green Bay Packers and quarterback Jordan Love agreed on a short-term extension prior to the 2023 season. Love signed a one-year deal that included $13.5 million guaranteed and could go up to $22.5 million. These two sides came to an agreement after the Packers didn't pick up Love's fifth-year option.
This deal ended up being a bargain for the Packers and they will need to pony up a massive extension to their franchise signal-caller. In a meeting with reporters on Feb. 1, general manager Brian Gutekunst acknowledges that Green Bay and Love will need to have conversations regarding a new deal in the offseason.
In his first year as a starter for the Green and Gold, Love put up outstanding numbers. The 25-year-old ranked seventh in the NFL in passing yards (4,159), second in passing scores (32), and ninth in QBR (62.1). Love led the Packers into the NFL Playoffs as the No. 7 seed and they made some noise in the tournament.
Green Bay went on the road to defeat the Dallas Cowboys 48-32 in the Wild Card Round. In the win, Love went 16-of-21 for 272 yards and three passing touchdowns. The Utah State product rose to the occasion and showcased his ability to be productive in the playoffs.
The numbers on the potential new deal have yet to be determined but Green Bay will certainly need to back up the Brinks truck. Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson, and Jalen Hurts all agreed to new contracts over the past year. Each signal-caller received at least $51 million per year in their new deals.
Love will certainly aim to secure a deal in the range of $45 million or more per year. That is the current QB market and he won't look for less. Gutekunst knows how important the quarterback position is and will likely want to get a deal done over the next few months.
More Packers news and rumors: