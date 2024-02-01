Conflicting Reports Emerge on Packers' New Coaching Hire
The Green Bay Packers have added a new coach but some reports are clashing regarding the coaching staff.
The Green Bay Packers were on the lookout for a new defensive coordinator after they parted ways with Joe Barry earlier this offseason.
The search took about a week to complete but Green Bay has found their new lead man for the defense: Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley.
With Hafley coming into town, the next step is filling out his staff, but there are conflicting rumors that have emerged.
Packers News: Different Reports Have Come Out Regarding Hafley's Staff
ESPN insider Pete Thamel was the first to report that Green Bay and Hafley agreed to terms. Thamel said "some or all" of the Packers' assistants could return under the New Jersey native. He also said Hafley and head coach Matt LaFleur were long-time friends.
Meanwhile, Tom Silverstein, who covers the Packers for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, is saying the opposite of Thamel. Silverstein refuted the earlier report and stated Green Bay will likely get new assistants. He also said Hafley and LaFleur weren't long-time friends prior to this.
The Packers have a bunch of talent on the defensive side but struggled to consistently produce. Hafley is now tasked with turning this group around. He has experience flipping the culture and having his guys prepared.
The 44-year-old went 22-26 in four seasons at Boston College, making the Eagles bowl-eligible for three of the four years. Hafley is the third head coach to leave for a coordinator job this year, joining Alabama's Kane Wommack and Buffalo's Maurice Linguist.
It's anyone's best guess on what will happen to Green Bay's defensive staff in 2024. But one thing that's locked in is Hafley will be leading the Packers' defense next year.
