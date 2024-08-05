Packers Make First Cut in QB Competition as Preseason Kickoff Nears
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers added to their quarterback room at the start of training camp as Jordan Love wasn’t practicing until he received a new deal.
The Packers signed Jacob Eason as their third quarterback behind Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt, who split first-team reps. Eason was viewed as a camp arm as Green Bay’s coaches were focused on the QB2 battle with Clifford and Pratt.
That said, once Love signed his four-year contract extension, Eason was on borrowed time with the Packers.
According to Ryan Wood of USA TODAY, the Packers released Eason on Monday. With Green Bay’s first preseason game set for Saturday against the Cleveland Browns, it made no sense for the Packers to keep four quarterbacks on the roster.
With Love just returning to practice last week, it will be interesting to see if he and the first-team offense get any reps against the Browns. If they don’t, it will be a prime opportunity for Clifford and Pratt to show what they can do against a different opponent.
Clifford hasn't had a strong training camp, which is a continuation from what happened in minicamp. Even though Clifford is only in his second season, the Packers are watching to see if he can not make make those careless mistakes, which has plagued him.
If Clifford falters, it opens the door for rookie quarterback Michael Pratt, who had a stellar collegiate career at Tulane and has the skills to be a solid QB2 in the NFL.
Meanwhile, Eason hopes to find another opportunity with the preseason getting underway. The 26-year-old quarterback spent last season on the New York Giants practice squad after being released by the Carolina Panthers in May 2023.
More Packers news and analysis: