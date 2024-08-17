Packers Offense Raises Concerns In Joint Practice vs. Broncos
The Green Bay Packers roll into the 2024 season with a lot of hope and desire to be one of the top teams this fall.
Last season, they displayed the ability to make the postseason and do damage when they get into the dance.
That led to the Packers giving Jordan Love a massive four-year, $220 million extension. Now the pressure is on to take that step forward and it all starts in the summer during training camp.
Green Bay is set to square off against the Denver Broncos on Aug. 18 but they had joint practices leading up to the contest this week.
But the offense had its fair share of difficulties and will give fans a cause for concern.
Packers News: Green Bay’s Offense Struggled in Friday’s Practice
Joint practices are a great option for teams to get valuable reps against another club. That's been transpiring in Denver this week but the Packers had some trouble in Friday's practice.
The Broncos defense got the best of the Packers' offense and made things difficult for Love and company. There was a point in practice when Love threw four straight incompletions and nearly tossed an interception to Riley Moss.
He ended up finishing the practice going 15-of-26 for 102 yards with one passing touchdown and an interception per Ryan Wood of USAToday.
This isn't what you want to see from your starting offense with the regular season just a few weeks away. Things don't always go as planned but the hope is the Packers can bounce back in Sunday's bout.
It is still too early to be worried but this does cast some doubt rolling into the 2024 campaign.
