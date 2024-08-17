3 Biggest Surprises from Packers' Training Camp
The Green Bay Packers training camp is in full force, as they've progressed to the preseason and joint practices portion of their preparation. That means it's a prime time to check in on the team.
The players have been working hard to capitalize on a strong finish to the 2023 season. They finished last year on a hot streak, including a butt-whooping of the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card Round before falling to the San Francisco 49ers in a tight contest in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. They're hungry and ready for more.
Each player is fighting for something different on the team. Some guys have cemented their place atop the depth chart and are simply trying to get the reps to prepare themselves. Others are fighting for playing time, while some are just trying to prove they belong on the team or in the NFL altogether.
With that in mind, let's check in on three surprises from the various levels of roster battles happening in the Packers' training camp.
Isaiah McDuffie and Eric Wilson at Linebacker
Part of the significant shift the Packers are undergoing under new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley is the addition of three off-ball linebackers behind their four down linemen in the base defense. That opened the door for Green Bay's linebackers to play alongside Quay Walker.
After releasing De'Vondre Campbell, the Packers used two draft picks on Edgerrin Cooper and Ty'Ron Hopper to solidify their linebacker corps. However, veterans Isaiah McDuffie and Eric Wilson are the apparent starters at this point in camp.
Both guys could have been more impressive, but they've done enough to hold off the rookies (who have battled injuries on and off). We'll see if it sticks, but it's one of the more surprising developments in Packers' camp.