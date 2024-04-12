Packers Named as Fit for Draft Steal to Complement Xavier McKinney
The Packers added Xavier McKinney to their secondary this offseason, but the work isn't done yet. One NFL draft expert suggests that Green Bay should add Texas Tech's Dadrion Taylor-Demerson to the mix on Day 2.
Upgrading the secondary was one of the Green Bay Packers' biggest goals for the 2024 NFL offseason. The Packers wasted zero time addressing this need, signing standout safety Xavier McKinney to a four-year, $67 million contract shortly after free agency opened.
But as good as McKinney is, he can't handle all of the safety duties on his own. After all, the Packers lost both Darnell Savage and Jonathan Owens to the open market this spring, leaving the franchise potentially looking toward the 2024 NFL Draft to find another starting-quality option.
If that's the game plan for later this month, one NFL Draft expert has the Packers target a talented Big 12 defensive back on Day 2.
Packers Draft Rumors: Green Bay Targets Dadrion Taylor-Demerson
Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman recently wrote a 2024 NFL Draft article concerning potential Day 2 selections for all 32 teams. Wasserman lists Texas Tech safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson as the perfect second-day pick to pair alongside McKinney going forward.
With McKinney projected to play deep, Taylor-Demerson's versatile nature makes him the perfect fit for the new Jeff Hafley-run defense. The Texas Tech defender "offers coverage versatility as a split safety, high safety, and nickel," according to his NFL Draft profile. "He’s quick enough to handle man coverage and plays with outstanding anticipation."
"Taylor-Demerson pinballs around the field, making huge hits and plays on the ball. He also has natural man coverage ability in the slot that would make him incredibly valuable in a single-high defense."- PFF's Dalton Wasserman
Taylor-Demerson, 22, looked impressive at this year's draft combine, tallying a 40-yard dash time of 4.41 seconds with a 38-inch vertical jump. Off the field, he's been praised for his leadership and isn't afraid to speak up if he thinks his teammates need motivation.
The promising ballhawk's run at Texas Tech only lasted two years, but he made the most of his time down south. Taylor-Demerson finishes his Red Raiders tenure with 107 solo tackles, 13 broken-up passes, seven interceptions, two forced fumbles, and a pair of sacks across 26 games. He was also named second-team All-Big 12 before declaring for the 2024 draft.
The Packers had one of the better pass defenses in 2023, but the secondary wasn't exactly perfect. Green Bay still surrendered the eighth-most air yards on completions last season. Having a speedy safety like Taylor-Demerson in the mix would help lower that number going forward.
According to NFL Mock Draft Database, most mocks project Taylor-Demerson to be taken somewhere between the third and fifth rounds. As it stands, the Packers have four picks in that range (No. 88, 91, 126, and 169), giving them more than enough ammunition to target the soon-to-be former Red Raider.
Green Bay fans won't have to wait long to see if they should order a Taylor-Demerson jersey. The 2024 NFL Draft is officially less than two weeks away, taking place in Las Vegas beginning on Thursday, April 25.