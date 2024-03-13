3 Low-Cost Safeties the Packers Can Sign to Pair With Xavier McKinney
After backing up the Brinks truck for Xavier McKinney, the Packers might need to look for a low-cost partner
By Randy Gurzi
The secondary will look different for the Green Bay Packers in 2024. They saw Darnell Savage and Jonathan Owens both leave in free agency. Savage landed a three-year deal worth $21.75 million with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Owens signed a two-year, $4.75 million contract with the Chicago Bears.
So far, their only replacement has been Xavier McKinney, the former New York Giant who signed for a massive $67 million over four seasons. With him landing the big contract, the Packers are going to need to find a low-cost free agent to start next to him. Here we identify three players who should be on their list of targets.
3. Ashtyn Davis
An intriguing prospect from Cal, Ashtyn Davis never became a full-time starter for the New York Jets. Over the course of his four seasons with the team, he played in 54 games with 21 starts — 16 of which came in his first two years.
In his second campaign, Davis had 62 tackles and two picks as he appeared ready to take a step in his development. He was relegated to a reserve role in 2021 and had just five tackles and one interception in 14 games.
Davis was able to see the field much more in 2023 and had a bounce-back season. He recorded 37 tackles, broke up eight passes, and had three picks. He's now entering free agency and deserves a chance to prove he can be a full-time starter.
In Green Bay, he would give the Packers two safeties that excel in coverage.