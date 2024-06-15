Predicting the Green Bay Packers' 2024 Depth Chart After Minicamp
The Green Bay Packers wrapped up their offseason workout program with a mandatory minicamp last week and now have a break before training camp begins. That gives us a little breather to evaluate what we saw and draw up an initial depth chart.
This depth chart comes with all of the caution tape and red flags. It's (obviously) unofficial and is based on information that was gleaned from unpadded practices.
However, it is still helpful to begin to shape our idea about how the 2024 Packers will look next season. Green Bay has multiple position battles that are just getting started at key positions, players trying to take the next steps in their careers, and guys who may be on their last shot.
So, without further ado, let's predict the Packers' 2024 depth chart following minicamp.
Packers Special Teams Depth Chart
Kicker: Anders Carlson, Greg Joseph, Jack Podlesny
Punter: Daniel Whelan
Holder: Daniel Whelan
Long-Snapper: Peter Bowden, Matt Orzech
Punt Returner: Jayden Reed
Kick Returner: Keisean Nixon
- Carlson did enough to hold off Joseph, the only real competition, in the kicking battle. The Packers lost out on UFL stud Jake Bates, who signed with the Lions, further protecting Carlson's job.
- Whelan continues to be the only punter on the roster and continues to impress with his booming leg and improving accuracy.
- It's anyone's guess who will win the long-snapper battle. Green Bay didn't seem too impressed with Orzech last season, so I have Bowden ahead of him for now. We'll see how it goes throughout training camp.