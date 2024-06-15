Dairyland Express
Predicting the Green Bay Packers' 2024 Depth Chart After Minicamp

Predicting the Green Bay Packers' 2024 depth chart following mandatory minicamp. Get insights on key position battles, standout players, and potential starters as the Packers prepare for the upcoming NFL season.

By Brian Sampson

Green Bay Packers OTA Offseason Workout
Green Bay Packers OTA Offseason Workout / Stacy Revere/GettyImages
The Green Bay Packers wrapped up their offseason workout program with a mandatory minicamp last week and now have a break before training camp begins. That gives us a little breather to evaluate what we saw and draw up an initial depth chart.

This depth chart comes with all of the caution tape and red flags. It's (obviously) unofficial and is based on information that was gleaned from unpadded practices.

However, it is still helpful to begin to shape our idea about how the 2024 Packers will look next season. Green Bay has multiple position battles that are just getting started at key positions, players trying to take the next steps in their careers, and guys who may be on their last shot.

So, without further ado, let's predict the Packers' 2024 depth chart following minicamp.

Packers Special Teams Depth Chart

Kicker: Anders Carlson, Greg Joseph, Jack Podlesny

Punter: Daniel Whelan

Holder: Daniel Whelan

Long-Snapper: Peter Bowden, Matt Orzech

Punt Returner: Jayden Reed

Kick Returner: Keisean Nixon

  • Carlson did enough to hold off Joseph, the only real competition, in the kicking battle. The Packers lost out on UFL stud Jake Bates, who signed with the Lions, further protecting Carlson's job.
  • Whelan continues to be the only punter on the roster and continues to impress with his booming leg and improving accuracy.
  • It's anyone's guess who will win the long-snapper battle. Green Bay didn't seem too impressed with Orzech last season, so I have Bowden ahead of him for now. We'll see how it goes throughout training camp.
