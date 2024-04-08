Ranking the Green Bay Packers Last 10 First-Round Picks, Worst to Best
How have the past 10 first-rounders done for the Packers?
By Randy Gurzi
A team with as much sustained success as the Green Bay Packers have enjoyed doesn't obtain that by accident. The Packers are a well-run franchise that knows how to add talent in free agency and trades. But the primary reason for their success goes back to their ability to draft.
Green Bay is especially savvy when it comes to developing talent. They'll select the best player on the board regardless of position and groom them for years if necessary. They're also able to land players who can contribute from day one when that's needed.
Here we look at their past 10 selections in Round 1 and rank them from worst to first.
Note: Future projections are hard to determine so this ranking will focus more on the contribution the player has already given the franchise.
10. Eric Stokes, CB, 2021
The 29th pick overall in 2021, Eric Stokes had the makings of a star cornerback. He went against elite talent while playing for the Georgia Bulldogs and had a sensational Pro Day. Stokes did well in every drill but his 4.29 time in the 40-yard dash turned heads.
A solid rookie season as the third cornerback led to hope that Stokes would be a star. However, his play declined in 2022 when he was moved into a full-time starting role. He also suffered an ankle injury, ending his season after nine games.
Stokes remained sidelined until December of 2023 and played in just three games. He returned for one game in the playoffs but his play this past season wasn't much better than what he showed during his sophomore campaign. Right now, he has a lot to prove still and might be running out of time with the Packers.