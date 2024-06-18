Packers Making Big Training Camp Change That Fans Will Love
The Green Bay Packers will head into the 2024 season with some serious expectations for the squad. After a 2023 campaign that saw the Packers have a nice postseason run that was headlined by the stellar play of Jordan Love, their fans are clamoring to see their squad on the field.
In addition to an already talented young roster, the team wasn't content and went out to make some quality additions in both free agency and the NFL Draft.
The Packers had OTAs and mandatory minicamp that just wrapped up on June 13. Now they have a five-week break before training camp kicks off next month. With the anticipation continuing to build, Green Bay made some tweaks to their training camp schedule.
Packers News: Green Bay Added More Open Practices to the Slate in 2024
Richard Ryman of the Green Bay Press-Gazette announced that the Packers are going to have 16 training camp practices open to the public. That is three more than they held in 2023.
Players begin reporting to the building on July 17, led by quarterbacks, rookies, and injured players. Veteran players report on July 21 and the first practice will be on July 22 at Ray Nitschke Field.
This field has bleachers that can hold up to 1,500 fans. Fans will be able to watch in the north end zone, where portable bleachers will be set up.
In addition, all training camp practices aside of Family Night, will be free.
This is a pleasant surprise for fans who want an early glimpse at the team. Practices will only be closed to the public if there is bad weather but other than that, fans will be able to watch their team practice for free.
