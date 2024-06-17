AJ Dillon Still Putting in Work at Lambeau After Minicamp
The Green Bay Packers are on a five-week break after going through OTAs and minicamp. They had the team in the building as they began preparing for a pressure-filled 2024 campaign that's on the way.
The Packers were able to sign Josh Jacobs and Xavier McKinney as their marquee free agents before adding 11 players in the 2024 NFL Draft.
With Jordan Love showcasing he's the quarterback of the future, everyone wants to take their play to another level.
Even though minicamp ended on June 13, A.J. Dillon is still putting in work at Lambeau Field instead of taking a break.
Dillon posted a video on his own TikTok account of him running stairs at Lambeau. He included an audio on the video that talks about how you need to put in a lot of work to reap the benefits of winning.
And for Dillon, he's clearly showing to the fanbase and the organization that he's laser-focused on that goal in 2024.
Keisean Nixon also decided to poke at Dillon and told him to head on a vacation.
Regardless of what Nixon said, Dillon knows the pressure is on him this year. He and the Packers agreed on a four-year player-qualifying contract, as his cap number will only be $1.2 million in 2024.
Last season, he finished with 613 rushing yards, 223 receiving yards, and two total scores. Even though he had a solid year, the Packers added Jacobs to be the bell cow in the backfield but they also drafted RB MarShawn Lloyd with the 88th overall pick.
Now there will be some serious competition in the backfield to get consistent snaps and Dillon is making sure he stays locked in.
Instead of going away right after minicamp, he decided to stay in town and workout. That's the type of news you love to see if you're a Packers fan.
