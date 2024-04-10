Packers Land Perfect Xavier McKinney Complement in Round 2 of Mel Kiper's Latest Mock Draft
There's a lot of buzz in Green Bay around targeting top defensive back prospects like Cooper DeJean and Kool-Aid McKistry in the NFL Draft. But the Packers also have a big need on the offensive line, and there's a good chance they end up taking a tackle in Round 1.
That's the case in Mel Kiper's latest mock draft, which has Georgia's Amarius Mims becoming the newest Packer are No. 25. That doesn't mean they neglect the secondary though.
Kiper has the Packers taking the perfect safety to complement Xavier McKinney in Round 2.
Packers Draft Rumors: Javon Bullard Selected at No. 58 in Mel Kiper's Mock
Kiper has the Packers doubling down on Georgia Bulldogs by selecting safety Javon Bullard with their second-round pick. Bullard has the potential to immediately step in and start beside McKinney.
You probably don't need me to tell you why the fit makes sense. Anthony Johnson and Benny Sapp III are not real answers to the empty safety spot beside McKinney. This was arguably the Packers' biggest need of the offseaosn, and it was clear from the jump that two new starters were needed.
And why Bullard? Kiper likes his versatility both in terms of positional alignment and ability to play against both the run and pass. Buillard would also be a steal at 58 overall.
Pro Football Focus' big board has Bullard ranked as their No. 48 overall player (No. 2 safety), and he's been more consistently good than No. 1 safety prospect Tyler Nubin. Nubin probably had a better 2023 season, but Bullard has a two-year track record of being terrific in the SEC.
There's probably no better place to find pro-ready defenders than in Athens, Georgia, and Bullard would step in an make a day-one impact for the Pack.
