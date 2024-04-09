Packers Have Visit With Cooper DeJean Backup Plan
The Green Bay Packers hosted former Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry for a top-30 visit on Monday.
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers are in a unique spot in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft as they have the No. 25 overall pick.
With the No. 25 pick, the Packers can go in many different directions like addressing either the offensive or defensive lines or taking a cornerback to bolster their secondary. Many mock drafts believe the latter scenario is the case, having Green Bay taking Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean.
However, DeJean had a ridiculous pro day/workout for teams on Monday, which might make it hard for the Packers to select him at No. 25. That said, Green Bay has its eyes on another talented cornerback, who will be taken in the first round.
Packers Rumors: Green Bay Host Top-30 Visit for Former Alabama Standout Kool-Aid McKinstry
Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on Tuesday that the Packers hosted Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry for a top-30 visit on Monday. Silverstein adds that the young defensive back is recovering from a Jones fracture in his foot but is expected to be ready by training camp.
McKinstry posted a picture on Instagram of Monday’s eclipse with the tagline of Lambeau Field being attached.
It’s not a surprise to see Green Bay looking at the cornerback spot in this year’s draft class as Eric Stokes has only played in 12 games over the last two seasons. Stokes was selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Green Bay has a star cornerback on the outside (Jaire Alexander) and a good nickel cornerback (Keisean Nixon). However, the Packers need to find a solution at CB2, especially if they want to take that next step in 2024.
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst reportedly was in attendance at Alabama’s pro day, so he’s already familiar with McKinstry. The 5-foot-11 cornerback has good athleticism and plays well in man coverage, which he’ll need if he plays in the NFC North.
McKinstry is also solid in zone coverage and stopping the run. Last season with the Crimson Tide, the first-team All-American cornerback had 32 total tackles, seven pass deflections, and two tackles for loss. Even though McKinstry didn’t have an interception in his final season with Alabama, he recorded 10 incompletions and only gave up 19 receptions, according to Pro Football Focus.
With there being a lot of attention surrounding DeJean, it will be interesting to see where McKinstry lands and if the Packers move up for him or another draft prospect on their radar.
