3 Packers Veterans Who Will Be Cut Following the NFL Draft
Which Packers veterans are not safe after the NFL Draft?
When you get out the other side of the NFL Draft, you get a much clearer picture of what teams think of their current roster and some of the veteran players on it. For the Green Bay Packers, the 2024 NFL Draft was a clear signal that the end could be near for a few veteran players.
It's already been a wild offseason for some former Packers veterans. David Bakhtiari, once a staple and All-Pro at left tackle, was cut. Aaron Jones, one of the best running backs in team history, was cut. The same happened to former All-Pro linebacker De'Vondre Campbell.
With the 2024 NFL Draft now behind us, which Packers veterans could be on their way to getting cut this offseason?
1. Royce Newman, OL
It's only a matter of time before the Packers cut ties with Royce Newman, right?
The cries of the fan base were heard when it came to former defensive coordinator Joe Barry. Now, it's time for general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur to realize that it's time to move on from Royce Newman.
Green Bay invested a lot in the offensive line in the 2024 NFL Draft. Newman wasn't exactly factoring into the starting rotation (although, maybe at right guard) but it's clear that they are moving forward without him in the plans. The Packers would be better off with Sean Rhyan starting at right guard and all of the young guys behind him on the depth chart.
Newman has experience, so he should land on his feet, but his time in Green Bay has run its course.