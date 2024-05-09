Packers Got 'Steal of the Draft' According to College Coach
The Green Bay Packers made sure to improve the roster this offseason after making the Divisional Round of the postseason in 2023.
They added some nice pieces in free agency with Josh Jacobs and Xavier McKinney. The Packers continued to add talent in the 2024 NFL Draft and made 11 total selections.
They drafted five offensive players and six defensive players, adding an influx of young talent.
As rookie camps ended on May 4 and with OTAs as the next thing on the calendar, one college coach believes that Green Bay snagged 'the steal of the draft'.
Packers News: College Coach Thinks Kalen King Is 'The Steal of the Draft'
The Packers used the No. 255 overall pick in the 2024 Draft to draft Penn State CB Kalen King.
He was once considered to be a first-round lock but things didn't go as planned for King in 2023. He ended up slipping all the way to the seventh round.
Despite waiting until the end of Day 3, Penn State associate head coach Terry Smith is still high on King.
Smith said, "Honestly, I think they may have gotten the biggest steal of the draft."
King spoke at the rookie minicamp last week and said he has a 'permanent chip' on his shoulder.
"I feel like I'll never forget that feeling. And I feel like that's only going to make me go harder and keep me going forward."- Packers rookie Kalen King
King has good play recognition skills and is very fluid in press coverage at the line of scrimmage. He has the ability to play in both man and zone coverage.
In three years at Penn State, King racked up 80 total tackles, 25 pass deflections, and three interceptions.
He won't be forced to play immediately which gives him some time to develop behind the scenes.
King has the natural ability to play in the NFL but now it's time to put it all together.
More Packers news and rumors: