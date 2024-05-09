Packers Coach Compares Sean Clifford to Former Green Bay QB
The Green Bay Packers have found their franchise quarterback for the third decade in a row with Jordan Love.
After not knowing what he could do heading into 2023, the 25-year-old answered the call with a productive campaign. The Packers were known for being in a QB factory after drafting Mark Brunell (1993), Matt Hasselbeck (1998), Aaron Brooks (1999) and Aaron Rodgers (2005).
Brunell, Hasselbeck, and Brooks all were able to start elsewhere in their careers.
The Packers have Love, Sean Clifford, and Michael Pratt in the QB room, and Green Bay's quarterback coach Tom Clements gave a glowing review on Clifford and how he reminds him of a former player.
Packers News: Tom Clements Compares Sean Clifford to Matt Flynn
In a press conference on May 8, Clements talked to reporters about Clifford and saw some comparisons between him and former Packers QB Matt Flynn.
Clements said, "He's a game-time, gamer. Kind of a little bit of Matt Flynn in him."
Flynn played with the Packers from 2008-2011 and 2013-2014. During his tenure in Green Bay, Flynn completed 61% of his passes for 2,227 passing yards with 16 passing touchdowns and 10 interceptions, while going 3-3 as a starter.
Clifford is known for his intangibles and his leadership on the field. He may not be the biggest athlete or have the strongest arm, but he's an accurate passer who can will his team to victory.
He was selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft but didn't play as a rookie. Despite that, he's shown the coaching staff what he's capable of in practices and in the meeting room.
In his collegiate career at Penn State, he finished as the all-time leader in wins as a starting quarterback (32), completion percentage (.614), completions (833), passing yards (10,661), total yards (11,734), passing touchdowns (86), and pass attempts (1,356).
Packer fans are hoping that Clifford never steps on the field, because that would probably mean something bad had happened with Jordan Love. If Clifford does, though, it's good to know that the coaching staff is confident in his ability.
