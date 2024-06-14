Packers GM Revisits Aaron Jones Decision During Green Bay's Minicamp
The Green Bay Packers head into 2024 with high expectations after they shocked everyone around the league.
The Packers went 9-8 and made the playoffs before being bounced in the Divisional Round. They seemed to have found another franchise quarterback in Jordan Love so now general manager Brian Gutekunst has to surround him with dynamic playmakers on both sides of the ball.
He did that in free agency when the Packers signed both Josh Jacobs and Xavier McKinney back in March.
To add Jacobs, the Packers had to let go of long-time running back Aaron Jones and Gutekunst talked about the 29-year-old again during minicamp.
Brian Gutekunst Is Still Talking About Aaron Jones's Departure
Gutekunst had an interview with CheeseheadTV and discussed how a combination of things led to the Packers moving on from Jones.
"The landscape changed. We weren’t able to come to an agreement that we thought we might be able to with Aaron, and then, quite frankly, some opportunities opened up that we didn’t expect as well. As hard as that is when you’re emotionally attached to a player like Aaron and everything he’s done for the club, you have to do what’s right for the Green Bay Packers…I feel I owe that to the organization."- Brian Gutekunst
It has been reported that the Packers asked Jones to take a pay cut to remain in Green Bay for 2024 but he declined.
In the interview, Gutekunst also made it seem like the Packers didn't think they had a real chance to sign Josh Jacobs.
Once the chance to sign the two-time Pro Bowler and 2022 NFL rushing leader was a real possibility, Green Bay pounced on the opportunity.
Meanwhile, Jones signed with the Minnesota Vikings, so he'll face off against his former club twice this upcoming season.
That'll be an intriguing contest for both sides, with the first matchup taking place on Sept. 29 at Lambeau Field.
