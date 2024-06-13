Kenny Clark Provides Big Update on Uncertain Packers Future
The Green Bay Packers head into the 2024 campaign as one of the most exciting teams. Not only did they make the playoffs last year but they also won a playoff game on the road.
It looks like they found their third straight franchise quarterback in Jordan Love so now it's all about surrounding him with the right talent on both sides of the ball.
Kenny Clark is one of the key defenders for the Pack and he painted a clear picture of what he wants for his future in Green Bay to be.
Packers News: Kenny Clark Wants To Stay In Green Bay Long-Term
After a minicamp practice on June 11, Clark spoke with reporters and voiced his desire to stay in Green Bay for the foreseeable future.
"It's been talks. It's still ongoing, they are talking though. I love it here. I love my teammates. I love the organization. Hopefully everything will work out."- Kenny Clark
Clark is heading into the final season of his four-year, $70 million deal that he signed back in 2020.
The 28-year-old was selected in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft and has been a consistent force up front. The UCLA product has notched 380 total tackles, 47 tackles for loss, and 34 sacks in his career.
Just last season he posted a career-best 7.5 sacks.
The defensive tackle market has certainly increased, with the top 5 highest-paid defensive tackles making at least $24 million a year.
Even though Clark might not touch that, he'll certainly ask for at least $21 million annually to make him one of the Top 10 paid at his position.
He's made it known he loves Green Bay and wants to stay there long-term. Now the ball is in the front office's court.
