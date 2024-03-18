Packers Give Significant Signing Bonus to Veteran Special Teamer
The Green Bay Packers have rewarded one of their quality veteran depth players.
The Green Bay Packers have been very active on the free-agent market this year. They have added impact players in RB Josh Jacobs and safety Xavier McKinney but they also retained key members on the team.
Corey Ballentine was someone that the Packers decided to bring back for 2024 but he got more money than some people expected.
According to Ken Ingalls, Green Bay and Ballentine agreed to a one-year, $2.1 million contract, including a 500K signing bonus.
That is a good chunk of change for a backup player but Ballentine has impressed the Packers front office.
Packers News: Corey Ballentine is Set to Return to 2024
Ballentine was known for making an impact on special teams, showcasing his relentless and determined energy to make his presence felt but when he was asked to step in as cornerback, the 27-year-old answered the call.
The Washburn product has great short-area quickness and good skills when the ball is in the air.
In 14 games during the 2023 season, Ballentine racked up 43 total tackles, seven pass deflections, and one interception.
The 2019 sixth-round pick joins a secondary that features Jaire Alexander, Keisean Nixon, and Eric Stokes as the probable starters. When injuries arise, Ballentine has the ability to step in and be effective.
Heading into a pivotal offseason, the Packers need to continue nailing their moves to improve their chances of winning the division. Per FanDuel Sportsbook, Green Bay has the second-best odds, at +210, to win the NFC North in 2024.
