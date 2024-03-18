Packers Should Steal This Free Agent Away From the Vikings
Boosting the offensive line while crushing the Vikings would be a win-win for Green Bay.
It makes major headlines every time it happens, but it's nothing new for NFC North rivals to steal key free agents away form each other. Aaron Jones was the latest player to jump ship from the Green Bay Packers to the Minnesota Vikings, and now it's time for the Pack to get some payback.
Of course, you don't want to make a free agent signing just to spite your rival. But there's one former Viking who would also fill a big need for Green Bay.
That's why Dalton Risner should be one of the Packers' top targets in the second week of free agency.
Dalton Risner a Perfect Free Agent Fit for Packers
Having lost Jon Runyan Jr. to the New York Giants, the Packers' interior offensive line is in shambles. Elgton Jenkins is a fine starter, but having him alongside Josh Myers and either Sean Rhyan or Royce Newman would be a disaster.
There aren't a ton of good options left in free agency either, but the Packers should be looking to start an established veteran rather than relying on a rookie proving to be NFL-ready from the jump.
Risner's not coming off a stellar 2023 campaign or anything, but Pro Football Focus has graded him out as a plus pass blocker in each of his five NFL seasons. Green Bay can't affor to totally punt run blocking, but having Josh Jacobs in the backfield does give you a little more wiggle room to not have to rely on elite run blocking to be able to move the ball on the ground.
Jenkins and Risner both primarily play left guard, but considering Jenkins had the versatility to play significant snaps at right tackle in 2022, I'm not too concerned with his ability to bump over to the right side if Risner can't.
Even after handing out some hefty contracts so far, the Packers are doing just fine when it comes to cap space. Risner isn't likely to command huge money (PFF projects him to get $5.5 million per year), and that would be a wise use of money for the Packers.
Green Bay currently trails the Detroit Lions with the second-best odds to win the NFC North in the 2024-25 season.
Signing Risner would do double duty: boosting the Packers' odds while also solidifying the Vikings as a total non-factor in the division.
More Green Bay Packers news and rumors:
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.