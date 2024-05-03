3 Packers on the Trade Block After the NFL Draft
Which Packers players could be traded now that the 2024 NFL Draft is over?
Even after the NFL Draft and free agency, a general manager's work of tinkering with the roster is never done. For Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst, the task of putting together the best possible 53-man roster is going to be one of his most interesting in recent years.
The Packers could be seen as an overachieving team last season, but thanks to the development of Jordan Love, this team's rebuild/reload was just a bit expedited compared to expectations. That could ultimately lead to a deep, young roster getting even younger if the Packers try to offload any aging veterans via trade.
With the 2024 NFL Draft in the books, what players could still be on the trade block?
1. Kenny Clark, DL
Let's get the real shocker of an idea out of the way first. The Green Bay Packers are not likely to trade starting defensive lineman Kenny Clark. This is just an idea based on the circumstances. Kenny Clark is 28 going on 29. He's not old, by any means, but given the fact that he's slated for free agency in 2025, the Packers might be willing to entertain the idea of trading him for the right return price.
Clark is still wildly effective and one of the key veterans on a team that doesn't really have many of those to begin with, but we also know the Packers are in the midst of a youth movement.
And no one has been safe.
Not Davante Adams. Not Aaron Rodgers. Not David Bakhtiari. Not anyone. Although the Packers might want to keep Clark around into his 30s, they also have young guys on the depth chart that could step into a bigger role. If the price is right, I wouldn't be shocked to see Green Bay at least entertain this idea.