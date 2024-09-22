Packers Get Optimistic Jordan Love Injury Update Ahead of Week 3 Tilt vs. Titans
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers will be without starting quarterback Jordan Love for the second straight week as backup Malik Willis will be back under center against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Love likely needs one more week of healing from the MCL sprain he suffered in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Rapoport added Love hasn’t been ruled out, but could return next week against the Minnesota Vikings.
After missing last week’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, the young quarterback shockingly returned to practice this week. Love practiced in pads, went through passing drills on Thursday and reportedly participated in indoor warmups on Friday.
For Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, this was an excellent step in the right direction for Love, given that this knee injury was supposed to sideline him for multiple weeks.
However, with the Packers elevating second-year QB Sean Clifford from the practice squad on Saturday, Willis will get at least one more start before Love returns.
With Love getting a week of practice under his belt and potentially playing next week, it couldn’t come at a better time.
The Packers will open up divisional play next week against the Minnesota Vikings, who have been one of the surprise stories through the first two weeks of the season. Minnesota’s defense is nothing to play with and Green Bay understands how a healthy Jordan Love can give them a boost offensively and potentially a win next week.
