First Video of Jordan Love Practicing in Pads After Injury Emerges
By Jovan Alford
Update: Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters on Thursday that Love was limited in practice and he'll get up to 90 minutes before kickoff, per Ryan Wood.
The Green Bay Packers received great news on Wednesday as star quarterback Jordan Love returned to practice after missing last week’s game with a knee injury. Love suffered an MCL sprain in the Packers’ Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
At the time of the injury, it was believed that the young QB could be sidelined for several weeks, but that’s not the case. On Thursday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Love could return in time to start Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.
Love’s chances improved Thursday afternoon as he was back at practice for the second straight day. According to Ryan Wood of USA TODAY, the 25-year-old QB was in pads and participating in passing drills.
In another video posted by Wood, Love was going through a ball-carrier drill and doing some light jogging on his left knee. The Packers beat writer pointed out that Love’s knee is in a metal brace, but also highlighted that he’s back at practice.
The Packers would love to have Love on the field for Sunday’s game if he’s close to 100 percent healthy as it changes their offense. However, Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur needs to play the long game with Love’s health as they have bigger goals they want to accomplish in 2024.
Therefore, the Packers should run with Malik Willis for this week’s game. The former Titans QB played well enough in last week’s win over the Colts. He protected the ball, made some plays on the ground, and kept the chains moving.
If Willis can execute a similar game plan this week against his old team it will go a long way in helping the Packers reach their goals for 2024.
