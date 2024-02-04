Packers Get Big Update on Potentially Retiring Coach
The fate of one Green Bay Packers coach considering retirement has reportedly been revealed.
The Green Bay Packers' coaching staff has undergone some significant changes recently, mostly on the defensive side with new coordinator Jeff Hafley coming in. However, one big question on the other side of the ball remains, as quarterbacks coach Tom Clements is weighing retirement again this offseason.
Now, a huge update on Clements' future has emerged.
Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel says Clements is returning for the 2024 season. Silverstein notes the recently reported hire of former QB Sean Mannion to Green Bay's staff is not to replace Clements, but instead work alongside him.
This is massive news for Matt LaFleur and the Packers. Clements rejoined the staff in 2022 after spending 11 years previously in Green Bay as an offensive coordinator and QBs coach. He's worked directly with Jordan Love since his return, and the Utah State product's incredible first season speaks to Clements' ability as a talent developer.
After a successful 2023 campaign that was due in large part to Love's production, the pressure will be much higher in 2024. That makes it imperative that the young quarterback continues his growth, so losing Clements to retirement would've created a huge obstacle in the way of that goal.
Now fans don't have to worry about losing the veteran coach, though. He appears ready to come back for another run in 2024, keeping an essential person to Love's development on the staff.
With Mannion coming into the fold as a former signal-caller himself, there's an obvious successor now on board if Clements decides to retire following next season. That could be crucial to ensuring Love's upward trajectory continues even if Clements is no longer on the sideline.
In other Packers news: