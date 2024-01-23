Matt LaFleur Makes Plea to Packers Coach to Stay in 2024
Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Tom Clements is uncertain about his future but Matt LaFleur desperately wants him to stay.
By Cem Yolbulan
Now that the Green Bay Packers are disappointingly out of the playoffs, their offseason is in full swing. Head coach Matt LaFleur kicked off the offseason with an end-of-season press conference where he addressed several key issues the organization needs to tackle. One of these is certainly the coaching staff.
Even though LaFleur didn't delve into too much detail about the future of his staff, he was very clear about one thing: he wants quarterbacks coach Tom Clements back.
Packers HC LaFleur Wants QB Coach Tom Clements Back Next Year
One of the most experienced QB coaches in the NFL, Clements has been a mainstay in Green Bay, having had four different stints since 2006. After working with Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers, and now Jordan Love, Clements continues to be well-liked and respected around the organization.
He is, however, turning 71 this spring. He was already happily retired before the Packers rehired him in 2022. So whether he wants to continue coaching is a question mark. LaFleur said he would "be crazy not to" want him back and that they are "all better for having Tom Clements around" but at the end of the day, it is Clements' decision to make.
What happens with Clements remains to be seen. If he retires, the Packers will simply need to make another hire to their coaching staff that will surely look a lot different next season. Looking at you, Joe Barry.
If you're not ready to look ahead to the offseason just yet, then you'll want to take advantage of FanDuel's guaranteed $150 promo for the NFL Playoffs. Just bet $5 on either Conference Championship game and you'll automatically receive a $150 bonus whether your bet wins or loses! Just sign up through the exclusive Dairyland Express link below and deposit $10+ to unlock your bonus. Claim the $150 now before this offer expires!