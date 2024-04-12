Packers Front Office Reportedly Planning Major O-Line Shakeup
The Green Bay Packers have big plans for the 2024 season but they are planning to switch things up along the offensive line.
The Green Bay Packers entered the offseason on such a high note. In 2023, they went 9-8, snuck into the playoffs, and made it to the Divisional Round.
They kept the momentum going into the offseason as they signed RB Josh Jacobs and safety Xavier McKinney as their marquee additions.
The excitement is through the roof as they head into the 2024 campaign. ESPN reporter Rob Demovsky was a guest on the "Wilde & Tausch" show and provided some insight on the Packers' thought process along the offensive line.
There have been some rumblings that Josh Myers won't be the answer long-term at center and Demovsky is confident his replacement is on the roster.
He said, "I think the starting center is on this team, but it’s not Josh Myers." Demovsky then added, "I was told by people in the organization that (they think) Zach Tom is a Pro-Bowl RT, an All-Pro Guard, and a potential HOF Center."
Green Bay Rumors: The Packers Heap High Praise On Zach Tom
Tom was selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft and started in 22 games over the last two years, including all 17 games at right tackle last year.
The Wake Forest product was a beast on the right side for the Packers and consistently dominated. Per PFF, Tom finished the year with a 77.8 overall grade after playing in 1,068 offensive snaps. He only logged three penalties and allowed two sacks.
He has shown the organization he can be effective at right tackle but they believe he's versatile enough to move around the line and they envision him making the move to center.
They believe his ceiling at the center could be Hall-of-Fame caliber which is high praise. It also sounds like Myers' time in Titletown is dwindling.
