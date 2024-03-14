Packers Free Agent Announces He's Re-Signing With Team
The Green Bay Packers have retained a key member of the special teams.
The Packers rolled into the offseason as one of the most confident teams. They ended the 2023 season on a high note and made some solid additions through free agency thus far.
Green Bay has brought both RB Josh Jacobs and safety Xavier McKinney to town with massive deals. Those moves should certainly raise the floor of the roster but they also resigned a valuable member of the special teams.
LB Kristian Welch announced on social media that he re-signing with the Packers.
Packers News: Kristian Welch Is Returning to Green Bay in 2024
Welch doesn't play on the defensive side but he thrives in his role as a special teamer. He spent the first three years of his career with the Baltimore Ravens before signing with the Packers in 2023.
In his career, the Iowa product has recorded 27 total tackles, including six stops in 2023. The Packers have now retained Welch and tight Tyler Davis for the special team unit in 2024. Green Bay's special teams was ranked 29th in the NFL under Richard Bisaccia. They hope that this unit improves going forward.
GM Brian Gutekunst has added a bunch of talent through free agency and could look at making some more additions.
Heading into a pivotal offseason, the Packers need to continue nailing their moves to improve their chances of winning the division. Per FanDuel Sportsbook, Green Bay is +200 underdogs to win the NFC North. If you want to take lock-in of these odds, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and claim your sign-up bonus.
More Packers news and rumors:
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.