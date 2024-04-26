Packers Fans Will Love David Bakhtiari's Reaction to Jordan Morgan Selection
Former Packer David Bakhtiari posted a glowing response to the Green Bay's first-round selection.
It was a mixed bag for Green Bay fans on night one of the 2024 NFL Draft. Many fans were hoping the team selected Iowa's Cooper DeJean but instead, they selected Arizona's Jordan Morgan.
They decided to add to the trenches after they released long-time Packer David Bakhtiari in March. Some fans thought the Packers reached for Morgan, but Bakhtiari weighed in on his potential replacement, and this should put Packers fans' minds at ease.
Packers News: David Bakhtiari Is A Fan of Green Bay's First-Round Pick
Bakhtiari posted on Twitter and said, "Let’s go!!!! Good luck to Jordan Morgan. Represent the position, town, and G with pride."
That could make some Packer fans feel better about that selection after the former three-time Pro Bowler gave a positive endorsement on Morgan.
Morgan went to the University of Arizona and Bakhtiari went to the University of Colorado so there's a Pac 12 connection between the two. The 32-year-old likely watched Morgan play throughout his collegiate career so he knows his game.
That mixed in with Morgan now headed to Titletown, it's nice to see Bakhtiari show love to the rookie.
Morgan has the versatility to play both guard and tackle at the next level. The Arizona native is natural in pass protection with an explosive punch in the run game. He does a good job driving opposing players back and stays balanced when engaged in a block.
He has the tools needed to excel with the Packers. Bakhtiari is definitely a fan of his, which should make Green Bay fans feel more comfortable with this pick.
